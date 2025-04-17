Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Mavericks beat the Kings 120-106 to advance to face the Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament

Klay Thompson scored 16 of his 23 points in Dallas’ dominant second quarter to get redemption for his dud in Sacramento a year ago, helping the Mavericks beat the Kings 120-106 on Wednesday night to advance in the Play-In Tournament
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his 23 points in Dallas’ dominant second quarter to get redemption for his dud in Sacramento a year ago, helping the Mavericks beat the Kings 120-106 on Wednesday night to advance in the Play-In Tournament.

One year to the day when Thompson missed all 10 shots in his final game for Golden State in a play-in loss in Sacramento, Thompson fueled the win with four 3-pointers in Dallas' 44-point second quarter. That turned the game into a laugher and kept the Mavericks' chaotic season alive for at least one more game.

Dallas advanced to play at Memphis on Friday night for the chance to get into the playoffs as the eighth seed in the West. The winner of that game will open the playoffs on Sunday at top-seeded Oklahoma City.

The Mavs have undergone a tumultuous season after trading young superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a seismic trade that brought Anthony Davis to Dallas and vitriol from the fan base to the organization.

Star point guard Kyrie Irving went down with a season-ending knee injury shortly after that trade, ending any realistic hopes of another deep playoff run after making it to the NBA Finals last season.

But thanks to Thompson’s shooting and a strong defensive effort, they still have a shot to make it into the playoffs.

Dallas opened the second quarter with a 20-6 run fueled by back-to-back 3s from Thompson. Thompson hit two more 3s later in the quarter as the Mavs built the lead to 23 points at the half, removing any drama.

Davis led Dallas with 27 points. DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points for the Kings, and and Zach LaVine added 20.

It was a disappointing ending to an underwhelming season for the Kings, who fired coach Mike Brown in December and traded star point guard De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio in February. It all led to Sacramento missing the playoffs for the 18th time in 19 seasons, raising questions about the team’s future starting with the status of interim coach Doug Christie.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, center, passes the ball while defended by Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington, center, dunks next to Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) dunks next to Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) moves the ball while defended by Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie watches during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) shoots a 3-point basket over Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) shoots a 3-point basket next to Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III, left, celebrates with guard Stephen Curry after an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Butler, Curry lead Warriors past Grizzlies 121-116 to secure seventh seed in West playoffs

NBA's West spots set, with the Nuggets, Clippers and Timberwolves in and the Warriors play-in bound

Keaton Wallace logs first career triple-double as Hawks beat Magic 117-105 before play-in rematch

The Latest

Chineses people wait to welcome their President Xi Jingping's arrival in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Credit: AP

China’s leader Xi Jinping arrives in Cambodia to wrap up 3-nation Southeast Asia tour

17m ago

Iran confirms that the 2nd round of nuclear talks with the US will be in Rome

19m ago

Xi says China will stand with Southeast Asian countries in face of economic shocks

19m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Citizen Review Board he supports its oversight of police deadly force cases. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force

Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.

OPINION

TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats

You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.