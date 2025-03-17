Nation & World News
Mavericks' Anthony Davis to work with NBA G League affiliate as he tries to come back from injury

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis is heading to the NBA G League to get some five-on-five work in as he prepares for his return from a left adductor strain
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) sits not he bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) sits not he bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
19 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis is heading to the NBA G League to get some five-on-five work in as he prepares for his return from a left adductor strain.

Davis will be working out with the Texas Legends, the Mavericks’ G League affiliate.

The 10-time All-Star has appeared in just one game with the Mavericks since they acquired him six weeks ago in the blockbuster trade that sent five-time all-NBA guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis had 16 points, seven assists and three blocks while playing 31 minutes in a 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 8, but his injury caused him to leave the game late in the third quarter. He hasn't played since.

The 32-year-old Davis has appeared in 43 games this season and is averaging 25.7 points, 15.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks.

The Mavericks haven't been able to practice much lately as they try to preserve a roster that's been depleted by numerous injuries. The Mavericks have played multiple games with the league minimum of eight players available.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

