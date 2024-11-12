Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Mauritius opposition wins country's election by a landslide

Mauritius’ opposition coalition has won the country’s election by a landslide
Leader of the Labour Party, Navin Ramgoolan, casts his vote in Mauritian elections in Port Louis, Sunday Nov. 10, 2024. (La Sentinelle via AP)

AP

AP

Leader of the Labour Party, Navin Ramgoolan, casts his vote in Mauritian elections in Port Louis, Sunday Nov. 10, 2024. (La Sentinelle via AP) (AP)
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mauritius' opposition coalition has won the country's election by a landslide, taking all seats in the country's parliament in a major rejection of the current government.

According to results released at various constituencies across the country throughout Monday, the governing coalition led by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth failed to get any of the 62 seats available for voters to directly decide on.

Jagnauth conceded defeat before all results were announced, saying his Militant Socialist Movement coalition was headed for a huge defeat as it became clear that the opposition was winning in all of the country’s 21 constituencies.

The Alliance for Change coalition's win will see the return of Navin Ramgoolam as the country’s prime minister. He served as prime minister from 1995 to 2000 and again from 2005 to 2014.

Jugnauth, in office since 2017, had been seeking another five-year term in the Indian Ocean island nation, but his government faced corruption allegations after recordings of politicians and business people were leaked online.

“The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country,” Jugnauth said on Monday.

Official results that will include two seats from Rodrigues Island are expected to be released Tuesday, but the opposition has already won all 60 seats that have been announced.

Another eight lawmakers will be nominated by the Electoral Supervisory Council to make it a total of 70 parliamentary seats.

At least 1 million people were registered to vote on Sunday in the 12th election since Mauritius gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1968.

Mauritius, which sits about 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) off Africa’s east coast, is recognized as one of the continent’s most stable democracies and has developed a successful economy underpinned by its finance, tourism and agricultural sectors since gaining independence.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jagnauth speaks to the press in Port Louis, Monday Nov. 11, 2024. (La Sentinelle via AP)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

An election rally is held in the Mauritian capital, Port Louis, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 ahead of elections to be held this weekend. (La Sentinelle via AP)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Thousands rally in Bangladesh capital as major political party demands quick reforms and...
Placeholder Image

AP

Why Mozambique's election has sparked weeks of protests and a violent crackdown by police
Placeholder Image

AP

Ishiba survived a rare runoff to remain Japan's prime minister but will face turmoil
Placeholder Image

AP

Myanmar's conflict-torn Rakhine state could face an imminent acute famine, UN report...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

'A hollow and limited apology.' New Zealand survivors of abuse in care speak in their own...14m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly decline, shrugging off Wall Street's rally25m ago
Azerbaijan accused of ramping up repression of critics ahead of hosting UN climate summit28m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more