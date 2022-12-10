ajc logo
X

Mauritanian indicted in 3 deadly 2015 terror attacks in Mali

National & World News
1 hour ago
A Mauritanian national suspected of planning and coordinating three lethal attacks in 2015 on Westerners in Mali has been arraigned in a New York federal court

NEW YORK (AP) — A Mauritanian national suspected of planning and coordinating three lethal attacks in 2015 on Westerners in Mali was arraigned in a New York federal court on Saturday, a day after being transferred to U.S. custody in Mali.

Fawaz Ould Ahmed Ould Ahemeid faces multiple terrorism charges in a six-count indictment, including his alleged role in the attacks on a restaurant and two hotels that killed a total of 38 people. The victims included five United Nations workers and a U.S. citizen.

“Today, we have made clear that the United States is steadfast in our commitment to bring to justice those who commit barbaric acts of terrorism targeting innocent victims, including, as in this case, an American aid worker who was killed more than 4,000 miles from her home in Maryland,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

Ahemeid, 44, also known as “Ibrahim Idress” and “Ibrahim Dix,” appeared in a federal court in Brooklyn, where U.S. Magistrate Judge James R. Cho ordered him to be detained, pending trial.

He's charged with the murder of Anita Ashok Datar, the U.S. citizen who was among the 20 victims of a Nov. 20, 2015 attack on the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bamako, the capital of Mali. Datar, a 41-year-old public health expert from Takoma Park, Maryland, was a guest at the hotel and had been working for an international developing firm helping the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Ahemeid also faces charges of unlawful use of firearms and explosives and helping provide support to the terrorist groups al-Murabitoun and al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, a group he allegedly joined in or around 2007.

The charges also relate to the March 7, 2015 attack on the La Terrasse restaurant in Bamako, Mali where a masked gunman sprayed bullets in a restaurant popular with foreigners, killing five people, including French and Belgium nationals. Documents filed by prosecutors accuse Ahemeid of personally committing the attack, armed with two assault rifles, a pistol and grenades. The group al-Murabitoun publicly claimed responsibility that day for the attack.

The third attack occurred on Aug. 7, 2015 at the Hotel Byblos in Sevare, Mali, where 13 individuals, including the five U.N. workers, were killed after a gunman armed with an assault rifle and wearing a suicide vest opened fire. Al-Murabitoun claimed responsibility for that attack as well.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Police, fire respond to disturbance at APD training site1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘Get closer to your kids’: Family, friends remember slain 12-year-old
1h ago

Credit: screenshot

Emory nurses ridicule patients on TikTok

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp, Warnock rise as national political stars in battleground Georgia
9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp, Warnock rise as national political stars in battleground Georgia
9h ago

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Briefs: WSB-TV’s schedule goes back to normal Monday after runoff; Cumming’s Kelli...
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Antonio Calanni

Uno wins Grand Prix Final gold, Americans rally for medals
17m ago
Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo
25m ago
France advances to semifinals at World Cup, tops England 2-1
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
6h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
8m ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top