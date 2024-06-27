Nation & World News

Maui officials highlight steps toward rebuilding as 1-year mark of deadly wildfire approaches

Maui officials are highlighting some steps toward rebuilding nearly a year after a deadly wildfire destroyed much of Lahaina
A general view of Front Street shows the primary debris from last year's wildfire being removed for commercial properties, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

A general view of Front Street shows the primary debris from last year's wildfire being removed for commercial properties, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER – Associated Press
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Nearly a year after wind-whipped flames raced through Kim Ball's Hawaii community, the empty lot where his house once stood is a symbol of some of the progress being made toward rebuilding after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than century destroyed thousands of homes and killed 102 people in Lahaina.

"Welcome to the neighborhood," Ball said Wednesday as he greeted a van full of Hawaii reporters invited by Maui County officials to tour certain fire-ravaged sites.

The gravel covering lots on his street in Lahaina indicate which properties have been cleared of debris and toxic ash in the months since the Aug. 8, 2023, blaze. On the lots along Komo Mai Street, there are pockets of green poking up through still visible charred vegetation.

Speaking over the noise from heavy equipment working across the street, Ball described how he was able to get a building permit quickly, partly because his home was only about 5 years old and his contractor still had the plans.

Ball wants to rebuild the same house from those plans.

“We may change the color of the paint,” he said.

Nearby on Malanai Street, some walls were already up on Gene Milne’s property. His is the first to start construction because his previous home was not yet fully completed and had open permits.

When he evacuated, he was living in an accessory dwelling, known locally as an “ohana unit,” borrowing the Hawaiian word for family. The main home was about 70% done.

“I was in complete denial that the fire would ever get to my home,” he recalled. “Sure enough, when I came back a couple days later it was gone.”

It’s “extremely healing,” he said, to be on the site and see the walls go up for what will be the new ohana unit. Using insurance money to rebuild, he's “looking forward to that day where I can have a cocktail on the lanai, enjoy Maui — home.”

The construction underway at Milne's property is “a milestone for us,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. “I think the rest of the community can use this as sort of a jumping off point, and say, ‘If they can do it, we can do it, too.’”

Even though it's been nearly a year, rebuilding Lahaina will be long and complicated. It's unclear when people displaced by the fire will be able to move back and whether they'll be able to afford to do so. The county has approved 23 residential building permits so far and 70 are under review, officials said.

“We're not focused on the speed — we're focused on the safety," Bissen said.

Other stops of the tour included work underway at a former outlet mall that had been a popular shopping destination for both tourists and locals, and a beloved, giant 151-year-old banyan tree, now drastically greener with new growth thanks to the preservation efforts of arborists.

They cared for the sprawling tree with alfalfa and other nutrients — “mainly just water,” said Tim Griffith, an arborist who is helping care for the tree along Lahaina's historic Front Street. “Trees are ... going to heal themselves, especially when they're stressed.”

Gene Milne, an impact zone property owner, is pictured during an interview on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Milne lost his newly built home in last year's wildfire and is the first property owner to start the rebuilding process since his previous home was not yet fully completed and had open permits. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

New leaves sprout from the historic Lahaina banyan tree, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The giant 151-year-old tree is now drastically greener with new growth thanks to the preservation efforts of arborists following last year's devasting wildfire. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

FILE - A man reacts as he sits on the Lahaina historic banyan tree damaged by a wildfire, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Workers remove the debris from commercial properties destroyed by last year's wildfire, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

The Foundations of Kim Ball's property is pictured during a media tour, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Ball is one of the first to receive a permit to rebuild following last year's wildfire. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen stands during a media tour on Front Street, showing recovery efforts after last year's wildfire, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Even though it’s been nearly a year, rebuilding Lahaina will be long and complicated. It’s unclear when people displaced by the fire will be able to move back and whether they’ll be able to afford to do so. The county has issued about two dozen residential building permits so far, officials said. “We're not focused on the speed, we're focused on the safety," Bissen said. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

FILE - The charred remains of the Old Lahaina Courthouse are shown, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Construction on Gene Milne's property is seen during a media tour Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Milne lost his newly built home in last year's wildfire. His is the first to start construction because his previous home was not yet fully completed and had open permits. When he evacuated, he was living in an accessory dwelling, known locally as an “ohana unit,” borrowing the Hawaiian word for family. The main home was about 70% done. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

An aerial photo of Lahainaluna Road is pictured after debris from over 1,000 residential properties was removed following last year's wildfire, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Workers remove debris from commercial properties destroyed in last year's wildfire, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

A general view of Front Street shows the primary debris from last year's wildfire being removed for commercial properties, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

The lot of a former outlet mall is seen during a media tour Wednesday, June 26, 2024, of work being done in the aftermath of last year's wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

FILE - The Lahaina historic banyan tree rises among the wildfire wreckage, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

New leaves grow on the 151-year-old banyan tree, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Arborists and volunteers help helped preserved the tree after last year's wildfire. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

