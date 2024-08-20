Nation & World News

Maui Invitational returns to the island a year after wildfires. UConn highlights the field

Two-time defending national champion UConn will highlight the Maui Invitational, which is returning to the Lahaina Civic Center a year after fatal wildfires forced a move to Honolulu
FILE - Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Dec. 2, 2018, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

FILE - Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Dec. 2, 2018, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
38 minutes ago

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Two-time defending national champion UConn will highlight the Maui Invitational, which is returning to the Lahaina Civic Center a year after fatal wildfires forced a move to Honolulu.

The tournament, which will be played from Nov. 25-27, announced its invited schools and schedule on Tuesday.

The Huskies will take on Memphis on the opening day, followed by Colorado-Michigan State, Auburn-Iowa State and Dayton-North Carolina.

Tournament chairman Dave Odom called it one of the strongest fields in the event's history. UConn is making its fifth Maui appearance.

Seven of the eight teams made the NCAA Tournament last March. North Carolina and Iowa State reached the Sweet 16.

Fires in Maui led to 102 deaths last August and devastated the town of Lahaina on Maui's northwest coast. Last year's event was played on the University of Hawaii campus in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu. Purdue defeated Marquette to win the 2023 title.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

FILE - North Carolina Head Coach Hubert Davis shouts to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Appalachian State in Chapel Hill, N.C., Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)

Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Placeholder Image

Credit: For the AJC

Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

