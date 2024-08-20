Maui Invitational returns to the island a year after wildfires. UConn highlights the field

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Two-time defending national champion UConn will highlight the Maui Invitational, which is returning to the Lahaina Civic Center a year after fatal wildfires forced a move to Honolulu.

The tournament, which will be played from Nov. 25-27, announced its invited schools and schedule on Tuesday.

The Huskies will take on Memphis on the opening day, followed by Colorado-Michigan State, Auburn-Iowa State and Dayton-North Carolina.