ajc logo
X

Matthews wins Hart Trophy as NHL's most valuable player

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews poses with the Hart Trophy, left, and Ted Lindsay Award after the NHL hockey awards Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Hart Trophy is presented annually to the leagues' most valuable player and the Ted Lindsay award is giving the the most outstanding player. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews poses with the Hart Trophy, left, and Ted Lindsay Award after the NHL hockey awards Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Hart Trophy is presented annually to the leagues' most valuable player and the Ted Lindsay award is giving the the most outstanding player. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

National & World News
By FRED GOODALL, Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
Toronto’s Auston Matthews won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player, beating out Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers to win the award for the first time

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Toronto’s Auston Matthews won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player on Tuesday night, becoming only the third Maple Leaf to win the award and the first since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55.

The 24-year-old forward received 119 first-place votes in voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association and finished well ahead of Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers for the honor presented during the NHL Awards Show.

“I can't lie, it feels really good. ... It's pretty special,” Matthews said, though he conceded there were some bittersweet feelings about accepting the award in Tampa, where the two-time defending champion Lightning and Colorado Avalanche will meet in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

“There is some angst, wishing you were still playing,” Matthews said.

Shesterkin claimed the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender. Colorado’s Cale Maker took the Norris Trophy, presented to the league’s best defenseman, and Detroit’s Moritz Seider claimed the Calder Trophy as the top rookie.

Matthews became the first player to score 60 goals since Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos did it 10 years ago, helping the Maple Leafs (54-21-7, 115 points) set franchise records for wins and points. Toronto lost to the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

The Maple Leafs star, who posted career bests with 46 assists and 106 points, also took home the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player in the regular season, an honor determined by voting by members of the NHL Players Association.

Shesterkin became the third Rangers goalie in the past 40 years to win the Vezina, joining Henrik Lundqvist (2011-12) and John Vanbiesbrouck (1985-86). He went 36-13-4 with an NHL-best 2.07 goal-against-average and .935 save percentage before leading a playoff run that ended against Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference final.

Seider is the first Red Wings player to win the Calder Trophy since goalie Roger Crozier during the 1964-65 season. He led all first-year defensemen with 50 points and finished ahead of Toronto’s Michael Bunting and Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras in balloting for the award.

Maker is the fifth defenseman to win Norris within his first three regular seasons, joining Adam Fox, Erik Karlsson, Denis Potvin and Bobby Orr (twice). He led all defensemen with 28 goals while helping the Avalanche finish with a Western Conference-best 119 points (56-19-7).

The 2019-20 Calder Trophy winner beat out Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Nashville’s Roman Josi.

“They are such incredible players,” Maker said of the other Norris finalists. “They pushed me hard all season.”

Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom and Nashville’s Juuse Saros were finalists for the Vezina.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider poses with the Calder Trophy after the NHL hockey awards Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Calder Trophy is presented annually to the leagues' top rookie. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider poses with the Calder Trophy after the NHL hockey awards Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Calder Trophy is presented annually to the leagues' top rookie. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider poses with the Calder Trophy after the NHL hockey awards Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Calder Trophy is presented annually to the leagues' top rookie. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin poses with the. Vezina Trophy after the NHL hockey awards Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Vezina Trophy is presented annually to the leagues' best goalie. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin poses with the. Vezina Trophy after the NHL hockey awards Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Vezina Trophy is presented annually to the leagues' best goalie. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin poses with the. Vezina Trophy after the NHL hockey awards Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Vezina Trophy is presented annually to the leagues' best goalie. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar poses with the Norris Trophy after the NHL hockey awards Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Norris Trophy is presented annually to the leagues' best defenseman. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar poses with the Norris Trophy after the NHL hockey awards Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Norris Trophy is presented annually to the leagues' best defenseman. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar poses with the Norris Trophy after the NHL hockey awards Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Norris Trophy is presented annually to the leagues' best defenseman. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Editors' Picks
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson discusses his free agency
A tough week for the Georgia Bulldogs’ football family
13h ago
World Cup will bring big change to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: grass
Deshaun Watson settles 20 civil suits, still faces possible NFL suspension
5h ago
Deshaun Watson settles 20 civil suits, still faces possible NFL suspension
5h ago
Young Braves will be championship contenders for a while
6h ago
The Latest
Nguyen to face Raffensperger for Georgia secretary of state
7m ago
'Everything is on fire': Ukraine region weathers bombardment
15m ago
AP source: Koepka the latest to join Saudi-backed LIV series
17m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top