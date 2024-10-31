Matthew Sluka, who left UNLV over NIL dispute, enters transfer portal

“I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled,” Sluka posted on X when he announced his departure. “Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program.”

Sluka, a graduate transfer, has not spoken publicly since then.

UNLV released a statement at the time accusing Sluka's agent of making “financial demands.”

“UNLV athletics interpreted these demands as a violation of the NCAA pay-for-play rules, as well as Nevada state law,” the school said. “UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats. UNLV has honored all previously agreed-upon scholarships for Matthew Sluka.”

Hajj-Malik Williams, a senior transfer from Campbell, replaced Sluka as the starter and has passed for 1,017 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 495 yards and five TDs. The Rebels are 3-2 under Williams, including a 29-24 loss to now No. 15 Boise State on Friday.

UNLV is 6-2 overall and bowl eligible for the second season in a row, the first time the Rebels have accomplished that in program history.

