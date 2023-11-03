Matthew Perry Foundation established for late 'Friends' actor to help people with addiction

Less than a week after his death, a foundation has been established in the name of Matthew Perry to help people dealing with addiction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Less than a week after his death, a foundation has been established in the name of Matthew Perry to help people dealing with addiction.

"In the spirit of Matthew Perry's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible," said an inaugural statement establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation on Friday.

The Emmy-nominated "Friends" star often spoke publicly about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. The foundation, which is now accepting donations, cited his desire to be remembered as someone who helped others with substance abuse even more than his sitcom stardom.

The foundation will be maintained by the National Philanthropic Trust. No further details on the organization were immediately released.

Perry was declared dead at age 54 after paramedics found him unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. Authorities are investigating the cause.

He starred along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons on NBC's "Friends."

