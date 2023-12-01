Matthew M Williams to step down as Givenchy's creative director early in 2024

PARIS (AP) — Matthew M. Williams will step down as creative director of Givenchy, the renowned Parisian heritage house owned by LVMH, the company announced Friday.

Williams, who has been at the helm since June 2020, is set to depart early in 2024 and will focus on his own brand, 1017 ALYX 9SM.

The American designer, known for his collaborations with Lady Gaga and Kanye West, is credited with infusing Givenchy with a fresh streetwear edge, bringing a dynamic vibe to the haute Paris runway.