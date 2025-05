Mattel plans to raise prices on some toys to offset tariff costs

NEW YORK (AP) — Mattel Inc., the maker of Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels cars and other popular toys, said Monday that it would have to raise prices for some products sold in the U.S. "where necessary" to offset higher costs related to President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The El Segundo, California-based company said the increases are necessary even though it is speeding up its plans to diversify its manufacturing base away from China. Trump imposed a 145% tariff on most Chinese-made products.

Mattel also withdrew its annual earnings forecast, citing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the president's trade policies. The company said it would be "difficult to predict" consumer spending and the company's U.S. sales for the remainder of the year without more information.