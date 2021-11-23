Matt Damon co-writing a book on access to clean water

"We’re excited to have written this book together, and we can’t wait to share the story of what happens when a movie actor and a civil engineer team up to try and take on the global water crisis — the stumbles and obstacles, the breakthroughs and big gains, and the incredible people we met along the way," Damon and White said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our journey has proved two things: one, solving the water crisis is possible — within our lifetimes. And two, the key is unleashing the incredible determination and resourcefulness of the people who are fighting every day for essentials like safe water and sanitation.”