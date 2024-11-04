Matt Chapman wins 5th Gold Glove, Witt among 14 first-time winners

ST. LOUIS (AP) — San Francisco third baseman Matt Chapman won his fifth Gold Glove and Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was among 14 first-time winners of baseball’s most famous fielding honor.

Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan won for the third consecutive year along with Arizona first baseman Christian Walker and Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ, Rawlings announced Sunday.

Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle won for the second straight season.