Matsuyama's caddie returns home to Japan after passport stolen after Olympics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama is starting the PGA Tour’s lucrative postseason without his caddie and coach after they were victims of a robbery during a stopover in London from the Paris Olympics, Golf Digest Japan reported.

The magazine said Matsuyama had his wallet stolen, but not his Olympic bronze medal or his passport.

His caddie, Shota Hayato, and coach Mikihito Kuromiya, were not so fortunate. Golf Digest Japan said their passports and visas were stolen. They had to return to Japan and were working to get new documents expedited to return to the United States.