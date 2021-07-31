Matsuyama in final group at halfway point of Olympic golf

These could have been the best of times in so many ways. Matsuyama's victory at Augusta National in April took interest in golf to another level in a country that already had a big passion for the sport. But there are no spectators allowed for these pandemic-delayed Olympics, and Kasumigaseki is largely empty.

Matsuyama did not come into this event in the best form. Along with pedestrian results since he won the Masters, he had a positive COVID-19 test a month ago, didn't practice for some 10 days and this is first time playing he weekend since the U.S. Open.

He worried as much about his stamina of walking 72 holes on a rain-soaked course. Thunderstorms have suspended play each of the last two days, and the second round could not be completed until Saturday morning.

Schauffele birdied his last three holes Friday afternoon — the final putt he made was just minutes before the horn sounded to stop play again because of more lightning — for a 63 to tie the Olympic record in a sport that returned to the program in 2016.

He was at 11-under 131, one shot ahead of Ortiz (67) and Matsuyama.

Ten players were separated by four shots going into the third round, a group that included the Irish duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

Caption Hideki Matsuyama of Japan walks at 11th hole during the second round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption Hideki Matsuyama of Japan dries his sweat on10th hole during the second round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption United States' Xander Shauffele plays a shot from a bunker during a practice round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan, (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption Xander Shauffele of United States lines up a putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption Mexico's Carlos Ortiz practices at the putting green during a practice round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan, (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York