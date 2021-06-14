Matilda Castren first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history

Lee finished with a 69. She cut Castren's lead to one with a birdie on the par-5 15th, but dropped a stroke with a two-putt bogey on the par-3 17th.

“I think I’m playing good today,” Lee said. “Obviously, she played much better on the front, so I’m not going to punish myself because it was a great week.”

Lee missed a chance to became the first player to follow a Symetra Tour victory with an LPGA Tour win in her next start. The 26-year-old player from Taiwan won the Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship two weeks ago in Florida on the developmental tour.

“Winning a tournament you have to practice, and this is a great practice,” Lee said. “Maybe after couple times I will be there.”

Hannah Green (66) and So Yeon Ryu (67) tied for third at 8 under.

Lexi Thompson shot a 74 to tie for 34th at 1 over. A week ago at Olympic, she blew a five-stroke lead in the final round, playing the last seven holes in 5 over to finish a stroke out of a playoff that Yuka Saso won. Saso and Women’s Open playoff loser Nasa Hataoka skipped the event at Lake Merced.

Michelle Wie West closed with a 71 to tie for40th at even par after missing the weekend cuts in her first four events of the year.

Min Lee, hits from the fairway on the first hole at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Matilda Castren, of Finland, right, and Min Lee, line up their putts on the ninth green at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Matilda Castren, of Finland, left, and Min Lee, center, with her caddie walk along the fairway on the eighth hole at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Lauren Kim, hits from the fairway on the eighth hole at Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar