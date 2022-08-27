ajc logo
X

Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo

FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. The Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee, three years before retiring from the U.S. Army, posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, according to a photo obtained by Reuters on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. The Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee, three years before retiring from the U.S. Army, posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, according to a photo obtained by Reuters on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

National & World News
28 minutes ago
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, three years before he retired from the U.S. Army

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, three years before retiring from the U.S. Army, posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College.

The photo, which Reuters said Friday it obtained after a request under the Freedom of Information Act, shows Mastriano in the uniform in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, Plans and Operations, where he worked until he retired in 2017. Reuters said it was told that faculty at the time were given the option of dressing as a historical figure, and while a few did so, only Mastriano is shown wearing a Confederate uniform.

The Army War College said in a statement that a team in 2020 had reviewed all art, text and images displayed at the Carlisle barracks for alignment with Army values and the college's educational philosophies, but it missed the faculty photo, which “has since been removed because it does not meet AWC values.”

Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator, has spread Donald Trump's lies about widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election and was a leading proponent in Pennsylvania of Trump's drive to overturn the result. He was also in the crowd outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by Trump supporters after attending the "Stop the Steal" rally nearby.

Mastriano did not immediately respond to requests for comment but retweeted a comment by Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to his campaign, who said “Media MELT DOWN that Mastriano apparently once posed as a civil war historical figure for a photo. And? He has a Ph.D in HISTORY.

“The left wants to erase history. Doug Mastriano wants us to learn from it,” Ellis tweeted.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro accused Mastriano of wearing “the uniform of traitors who fought to defend slavery,” calling it “deeply offensive” and saying his opponent was “unfit to be governor.”

Mastriano served for three decades in the Army, retiring as a colonel after serving in Europe, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Confederate flags, symbols and statues have increasingly divided the country in recent years, with critics calling them symbols representing the struggle to retain slavery and supporters calling them displays of Southern pride and heritage.

Editors' Picks
$100M awarded to 69-year-old man paralyzed after APD officer chased, tased him23h ago
John Hinckley Jr., Reagan’s would-be assassin, has concert canceled in Athens
Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens diagnosed with mild concussion
4h ago
Friday night recap: Two No. 1 teams lose, but upsets are rare
17h ago
Friday night recap: Two No. 1 teams lose, but upsets are rare
17h ago
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
7h ago
The Latest
Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship
16m ago
Northwestern rallies past Nebraska 31-28 in opener in Dublin
16m ago
Curacao shuts out Taiwan 1-0 to move to LLWS championship
17m ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
21h ago
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top