Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Masters whiz kid: Jose Luis Ballester takes a different kind of relief and does No. 1 at No. 13

U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester took a different kind of relief at the Masters
Jose Luis Ballester, of Spain, reacts after missing a putt on the second hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jose Luis Ballester, of Spain, reacts after missing a putt on the second hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
1 minute ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester had to take a different kind of relief Thursday at the Masters, just not the kind found in the Rules of Golf.

Ballester, a 21-year-old from Spain, had to use the restroom in the worst way on the par-5 13th hole, where Justin Thomas in his group had hit into the azalea bushes behind the green.

Ballester felt his only option was to turn his back to the grandstand and go in Rae's Creek.

“Didn't really know where to go, and since JT had an issue on the green, I’m like, I’m just going to sneak here in the river and probably people would not see me that much,” he said.

That seemed like a good plan until he got a round of applause when he was done.

“Probably one of the claps that I really got today real loud,” Ballester said after opening with a 76. “So that was kind of funny.”

His big mistake was not realizing there was a restroom near the 13th tee box. This the first Masters for the Arizona State senior.

Using the course to relieve oneself is not all that unusual in golf; players often will duck into the woods or go somewhere away from the crowd. But there's no hiding at Augusta National, and for Ballester, this was no time to wait.

“It was not embarrassing at all for me,” he said. “If I had to do it again, I would do it again.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Jose Luis Ballester, of Spain, watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jose Luis Ballester, of Spain, watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Patton Kizzire waves after making a putt on the second hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

A Masters' moment: Patton Kizzire crawls through shrubbery on hands and knees to find his golf ball

Young amateurs Justin Hastings, Hiroshi Tai part of Masters field repping 26 nations and territories

On the eve of the Masters, he was the last player grinding on the range

The Latest

A person is comforted before identifying the body of a family member who died at the Jet Set nightclub, days after its roof collapsed during a concert and killed more than 200 people, outside the National Institute of Forensic Pathology in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: AP

Burials begin as the search ends for victims in the Dominican nightclub collapse that killed 221

11m ago

Oscars to add stunt design award for its 100th ceremony

13m ago

Six people have died in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River in New York City, an AP source says

14m ago

Featured

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones confer before the annual State of the Judiciary Address to a joint session of the House and Senate on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Power struggle between Georgia House speaker and lieutenant governor spills into public

While there has always been friendly competition between chambers, this year showed the extent to which one leader was attempting to dominate the other.

Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death

Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences

LIVE UPDATES

Nick Dunlap’s scorecard says 90. But it’s not the worst round ever | Masters live updates

Masters live updates on Thursday from the first round at Augusta National

11m ago