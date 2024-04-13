Masters fashion: Day was asked by Augusta National to change his wardrobe so 'respectfully' he did

BreakingNews
Jason Day said after finishing his third round at the Masters on Saturday that he was asked by someone at Augusta National to take off the white vest he was wearing that said in big letters across the midsection: “Malbon Golf Championship.”
Jason Day, of Australia, waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the weather delayed first round round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Friday, April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Jason Day, of Australia, waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the weather delayed first round round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Friday, April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By DAVE SKRETTA – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jason Day went viral at the Masters this week for wearing some rather bold outfits from Malbon.

Turns out one of them was a bit too bold.

Day said after finishing his third round Saturday that he was asked the previous day to take off the white vest he was wearing that said in big letters across the midsection: "Malbon Golf Championship." Day wasn't sure who exactly requested the wardrobe change, but “respectfully, you do that, because it's all about the tournament here, and I respect the tournament.”

Day said he wasn't trying to make a statement, either. Just like other players, whose apparel providers "script" certain looks for major tournaments, Malbon had laid out what it wanted him to wear at Augusta National.

“They send you the scripting and say, ‘This is what we want you to wear Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” Day explained after a third-round 76 wearing a far more subdued olive green polo, “and I’m like, ‘OK.’"

LOWRY LIKES IT

Shane Lowry had the shot of the day at the difficult par-4 14th on Saturday, when the former British Open champ hit his tee shot into the trees right of the fairway. Lowry caught a break — the ball was right between two trees — and took advantage of it.

With just 118 yards left, Lowry knocked his approach left of the hole, took advantage of the green's undulations and watched as it tracked all the way in for an eagle. It was the first on the hole since Martin Kaymer in 2016.

Lowry threw his arms up in celebration, but the good vibes didn't last long. He bogeyed two of the next three and shot 75.

CASHING IN

It isn't just college football and basketball players cashing in on their name, image and likeness these days The legislation that allowed them to begin profiting off themselves a few years ago also has helped top amateurs.

Neal Shipley, the only amateur among five at the Masters to make the cut this year, pointed out how expensive it is to play in major tournaments, especially when he is unable to accept prize money. It can cost thousands to rent a house in Augusta for the week, and travel and other expenses can drive the tab for the Masters up quickly.

“I've got NIL and stuff going on. I've got great partners,” said Shipley, who plays college golf at Ohio State, after struggling to a third-round 80 on Saturday. “Coming into this week and heading into U.S. Open, it’s not cheap. My partners have been great with supporting me. Just really grateful for all they’ve done for me thus far.”

Shipley plans to play the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in June as an amateur. After that, he will likely turn professional and head off to qualifying school. Then he can start accepting some of that prize money.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Shane Lowry, of Ireland, watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during second round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Friday, April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Cameron Smith hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler hits from the pine straw on the 10th hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Bryson DeChambeau walks to the green on the 11th hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

