Massive windfarm project to be built off Virginia coast gains key federal approval

A power company’s plans for an enormous offshore wind farm off Virginia's southeast coast have received key federal approval

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
2 hours ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A power company's plans for an enormous offshore wind farm off Virginia's coast gained key federal approval Tuesday after the Biden Administration evaluated the project's potential impact on the environment.

Dominion Energy received what's called a favorable “record of decision” from the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The agency considered efforts to minimize effects on marine life, such as endangered North Atlantic right whales, among other factors.

The utility will still need federal approval of its construction and operation plans before more pilings rise above the Atlantic Ocean. Two pilot turbines have been in place since 2020.

Dominion plans to build 176 turbines more than 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast from the hotels and touristy boardwalk of Virginia Beach. Dominion said its project will be the largest offshore wind farm under development in the United States.

The project is expected to generate 2.6 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power up to 660,000 homes once fully constructed, according to the utility. It added that the wind farm's output should generate fuel savings of $3 billion for customers in its first decade of operation.

Dominion expects construction to be completed by late 2026.

"Today's approval of the largest offshore wind project in U.S. history builds on the undeniable momentum we are seeing," Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a statement, referring to four other offshore wind projects approved by President Joe Biden's administration.

The administration said it wants to build 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 — enough to power more than 10 million homes.

Construction of the project in Virginia is expected to support about 900 jobs each year and then an estimated 1,100 annual jobs during operations, the Interior Department said.

The initiative has gained wide support from Virginia policymakers and political leaders, including Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who last week attended a reception marking the arrival of eight monopile foundations for the windfarm.

Environmental groups have also praised the undertaking.

The Southern Environmental Law Center cited the importance of offshore wind for cutting carbon pollution, which fuels climate change.

The project will "significantly reduce Dominion’s reliance on coal and methane gas and also means cost savings for customers,” Will Cleveland, a senior attorney in the law center's Virginia office, said in a statement.

Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, added in a separate statement that “we must do everything we can to transition to a clean and just energy future, and offshore wind will play an outsized role.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Kemp meets with Israeli delegation, makes his support clear in war with Hamas1h ago

Credit: Richard Watkins

5O YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
3h ago

Braves, former slugger Jorge Soler sued by fan injured during 2021 World Series
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique, commits to Georgia, can wear dad’s No. 21
7m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz says midseason announcement on son's 2024 removal against program's...
8m ago
Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital says
10m ago
House Speaker Mike Johnson was once the dean of a Christian law school. It never opened...
20m ago
Featured

Chandler LeCroy’s estate denies liability in fatal UGA crash
11h ago
Atlanta drivers: When should you leave work to get home for trick-or-treat?
11h ago
Move over, Michelin, Atlanta just got Keith Lee’d
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top