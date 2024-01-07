Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A crash involving dozens of vehicles along a foggy stretch of California's Interstate 5 in southern California has left two people dead and nine others injured.

The pileup involving 35 cars happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday west of Bakersfield, according to authorities. Kern County Fire Department spokesman Jim Calhoun told reporters that visibility was roughly 10 feet when crews arrived to the “chaotic” scene.

The crash, spread over about half a mile (0.80 kilometers), involved 17 passenger vehicles and 18 big rigs. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and nine others were hospitalized with minor injuries, authorities said.