Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies

The previous streak was a 14-day alert issued in 2018 when the Bay Area was choked by smoke from a fire that devastated the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

This time, strong winds from the north and northeast pushed smoke from devastating wildfires in Oregon and Washington state into lower elevations, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area.

“The sheer amount of smoke, the multiple layers of smoke above us in the atmosphere are combining to darken our sky,” he said.

The darkened skies also prevented California's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, from doing some aerial inspections needed to restore power to about 167,000 customers because of poor visibility, said spokesman Jeff Smith. The power was proactively cut Monday in an effort to prevent power line-sparked wildfires.

Air quality warnings were issued throughout the Pacific Northwest, and people in communities from southern Oregon to north of Seattle have seen blood red skies and choking smoke.

“It was scary. Especially as red as the sky was,” said Patricia Fouts, who evacuated from a senior living center due to a massive fire east of Salem, Oregon.

Gass said winds coming from the Pacific Ocean will likely continue to push the smoke across the West, worsening air quality.

In Denver, a thick blanket of haze covered the skyline Wednesday, obstructing mountain views typically visible from the city. The haze from fires across the West, including a blaze in western Colorado that is the largest in state history, led Colorado’s state health department to issue an air quality alert on Labor Day.

Scott Landes, chief air quality meteorologist for Colorado’s health department, said a cold front improved air quality buthe said the state may start getting a new wave of out-of-state smoke over the weekend because of drier, warmer temperatures.

In Phoenix, the skies were finally blue on Wednesday after a cold front swept through the region, keeping the wildfire smoke west and southwest of Arizona. In Reno, Nevada, the skies were also blue for the first time in days after air quality reached the hazardous level a day earlier, prompting the Washoe County School District to cancel all in-classroom lessons.

The smoky skies, which have also plagued Salt Lake City, Seattle and cities in Oregon, brought one silver lining that has filled social media feeds: Spectacular sunsets with a reddish-orange sun popping amid grainy skies.

“Everybody wants to know, when is this going to get better," Gass said. "We have to remember as long as the fires keep burning they’re going to continue to produce smoke.”

Associated Press writers Chris Grygiel in Seattle, Paul Davenport in Phoenix, Janie Har in San Francisco, Patty Nieberg in Denver and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, and Tom Tait in Las Vegas contributed to this story.

This photo taken from the home of Russ Casler in Salem, Ore., shows the smoke-darkened sky well before sunset, around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Strong winds and high temperatures continued to fuel catastrophic fires in many parts of Oregon on Wednesday, forcing thousands of people to flee from their homes and making for poor air quality throughout the West. Huge wildfires also continued to grow in neighboring Washington state. (Russ Casler via AP) Credit: Russ Casler Credit: Russ Casler

This photo taken from the home of Russ Casler in Salem, Ore., shows the smoke-darkened sky well before sunset at around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Strong winds and high temperatures continued to fuel catastrophic fires in many parts of Oregon on Wednesday, forcing thousands of people to flee from their homes and making for poor air quality throughout the West. Huge wildfires also continued to grow in neighboring Washington state. (Russ Casler via AP) Credit: Russ Casler Credit: Russ Casler

People look toward the skyline obscured by wildfire smoke during daytime from Kite Hill Open Space in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

People look toward the skyline obscured by wildfire smoke in daytime from Kite Hill Open Space in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

San Francisco City Hall is shrouded in smoke from multiple wildfires burning in the Sierra Nevada and Coast Ranges of Northern California, Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, 2020. Air quality throughout the West was heavily impacted. (AP Photo/Olga Rodriguez) Credit: Olga Rodriguez Credit: Olga Rodriguez

Wildfire smoke obscures the sky over Interstate 280 in San Francisco, Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Smoke envelopes the downtown skyline as winds carry the smoky air from the Cameron Peaks wildland fire burning in Colorado's High Country Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski