Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Massive Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9 overnight

Ukrainian authorities say a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another 63, including six children
An injured woman sits near her house, which was damaged by a Russian airstrike, in a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An injured woman sits near her house, which was damaged by a Russian airstrike, in a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Updated 21 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another 63, including six children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on its Telegram channel that Russia struck Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 42 people were hospitalized, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Rescue operations were still underway early morning Thursday to find bodies under the rubble.

Fires were reported in several residential buildings said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city military administration.

The attack, which began around 1:00 a.m., hit at least four neighborhoods in Kyiv. In Sviatoshynkskyi district, a fire broke out in a residential building that was damaged in the attack. People were trapped under rubble in the building, the Kyiv City Administration said.

More fires were reported in the Shevchenkivsky and Holosiivskyi districts.

Ukrainian searchers clear the rubble after a Russian ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian searchers clear the rubble after a Russian ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Police officers inspect a dead body after a Russian ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian searchers clear the rubble after a Russian ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A mother comforts her son in a school basement being used as a shelter after a Russian airstrike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cats sit in a backpack in a school basement being used as a shelter after a Russian airstrike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Medics tend to an injured woman in an ambulance near a house destroyed by a Russian airstrike in a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man sits on the ground outside of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike in a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this photo, provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters extinguish fire following a Russian attack in Dnipro, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Dnipro as Kyiv seeks security pledges in Paris

Russian attacks during Easter ceasefire declared by Putin killed 3 in Ukraine's Kherson region

Ukrainians mark Easter with little faith in Russia ceasefire

The Latest

Trader Fred Demarco works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

Asia shares trade mixed as uncertainty persists over Trump's tariff plans

9m ago

South Korea's former President Moon indicted for alleged bribery

11m ago

Freed Israeli hostage focused on his 'inner life' to help survive harsh conditions in Gaza

13m ago

Featured

A smoggy skyline rose behind Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on June 12, 2024, when a Code Orange air quality alert was in effect. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Metro Atlanta’s declining air quality among worst in Southeast, report says

The American Lung Association’s report ranks the Atlanta metro area as the third-worst in the Southeast for ozone pollution.

Atlanta business owner gets 12 years in prison in $156M FEMA fraud case

An Atlanta business owner was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison on fraud, theft and money laundering charges tied to a $156 million FEMA contract.

Falcons’ Fontenot calls ESPN report on price for Cousins ‘inaccurate’

‘We wouldn’t … share specific conversations with what we’re doing,’ general manager says.