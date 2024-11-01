Massive fire closes Ohio River bridge near Cincinnati and damages its steel structure

CINCINNATI (AP) — A massive fire underneath a bridge spanning the Ohio River closed a heavily traveled route between Cincinnati and northern Kentucky on Friday and damaged part of the steel structure. No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out overnight near a playground under the bridge, shutting down Interstate 471, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Video showed flames soaring more than 40 feet into the air and igniting a short section of the bridge, known for its yellow arches, near downtown Cincinnati. Chunks of concrete fell from the bridge and the fire warped a few of its steel beams, fire crews reported.