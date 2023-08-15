Massive explosion at gas station in Russia's Dagestan kills 30, injures scores more

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan killed 30 people and injured scores more, Russian officials said Tuesday.

Russia's Emergency Ministry reported Tuesday that a total of 105 people were injured, and 30 of them died.

Three of those killed were children, Dagestan's governor Sergei Melikov said.

The explosion took place Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region's capital. A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting a blast, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Emergency Ministry. The subsequent fire raged on the area of 600 square meters (yards), the report said.

Some of those injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment, according to the report.

Russian authorities have begun a criminal investigation.

Families of the victims will receive 1 million rubles (about $10,000) each, Dagestan's authorities said, and those injured — 200,000-400,000 rubles (about $2,000-$4,000).

Tuesday in Dagestan has been declared the day of mourning.

Across Russia, in western Siberia, another blast killed two people and wounded five more on Monday night. The explosion occurred at an oil mine in the Khanty-Mansiysk region late in the evening, local authorities said.

