Breaking: An emotional T.D. Jakes thanks all those who prayed for him
Nation & World News

Massive balloons take shape ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The massive helium balloons that will float through New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade have been filled with helium ahead of the big event
Updated 56 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — They're up, up and — almost — away.

The massive helium balloons that will float through New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took shape on Wednesday, when they were filled with helium ahead of the big event.

“You see these giant balloons come to life and they’re really, really huge," said Stephanie Senkevich, one of dozens of people helping inflate the stars of Thursday's show. “You can see them start on the ground right next to you where you look taller than them. And slowly, slowly, they start to raise right above you.”

This year, 17 giant character balloons and other inflatables will travel from Manhattan’s Upper West Side to Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, alongside floats, performers, marching bands and more.

New balloons for 2025 will feature characters including Minnie Mouse, Goku from ”Dragon Ball” and Spider-Man, joining longtime favorites such as Smokey Bear and SpongeBob SquarePants.

A person inflates a float of Goku in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People inflate a float of Macy's Stars in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man looks up at floats being prepared for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A float featuring a character from the show "One Piece" is inflated in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person inflates a float of Bluey in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person inflates a float in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

William Hardin helps to inflate a float of Ronald McDonald in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People inflate floats in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person inflates a float in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People inflate a float of Sinclair's Dino in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch floats being inflated in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A float featuring a character from the Minions movies is inflated in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ash Ditaranto helps to inflate a float in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Floats are inflated in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A float of Sinclair's Dina is seen in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People inflate floats in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch floats being inflated in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ash Ditaranto tries to disentangle herself from a net after helping to inflate a float in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People help to inflate a Pikachu float for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Floats, including a character from "Diary of a Wimpy Kid", are inflated in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

How to watch and stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Richard Taylor

Kennesaw couple lights up lots of lives with eye-popping Christmas displays
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlantic Station rings in holiday season with parade and tree lighting
Placeholder Image

Credit: Brandon Amato

Get in the holiday spirit with these festive pop-up bars around metro Atlanta
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Canada is already examining tariffs on certain US items following Trump's tariff threat22m ago
Alabama A&M says player remains in stable condition, hours after announcing his death26m ago
Late goals by US stars are a Champions League thanksgiving for PSV Eindhoven32m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

DeKalb officers shot at condo complex expected to make full recovery
Contracting for Atlanta airport shops prompts harsh response
Can Georgia Tech fans root for Georgia? Meet a couple that learned to