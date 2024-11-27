Massive balloons take shape ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (AP) — They're up, up and — almost — away.

The massive helium balloons that will float through New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took shape on Wednesday, when they were filled with helium ahead of the big event.

“You see these giant balloons come to life and they’re really, really huge," said Stephanie Senkevich, one of dozens of people helping inflate the stars of Thursday's show. “You can see them start on the ground right next to you where you look taller than them. And slowly, slowly, they start to raise right above you.”