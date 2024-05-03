Massachusetts woman wins $1 million lottery twice in 10 weeks

DORCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has won $1 million twice on lottery tickets in the last 10 weeks.

Christine Wilson, of Attleborough, won the most recent prize on Wednesday playing the “100X Cash” $10 instant ticket game, the state lottery announced.

Wilson decided to receive the winnings in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, which she plans to put into savings, the lottery said. She claimed her first prize the same way in February.