Nation & World News

Massachusetts woman wins $1 million lottery twice in 10 weeks

A Massachusetts woman has won $1 million twice on lottery tickets in the last 10 weeks
28 minutes ago

DORCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has won $1 million twice on lottery tickets in the last 10 weeks.

Christine Wilson, of Attleborough, won the most recent prize on Wednesday playing the “100X Cash” $10 instant ticket game, the state lottery announced.

Wilson decided to receive the winnings in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, which she plans to put into savings, the lottery said. She claimed her first prize the same way in February.

She bought her latest winning ticket at Family Food Mart in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Taylor Croft

Will the weather cooperate for this weekend’s Shaky Knees music festival?1h ago

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Son of couple slain at Lake Oconee 10 years ago says mystery ‘drives us nuts’

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?
52m ago

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?
52m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Marcell Ozuna and a historic turnaround
The Latest
THE LATEST
Trump's hush money trial enters 11th day as second week of testimony is set to wrap up
8m ago
Michael Cohen hasn't taken the stand in Trump's hush money trial. But jurors are hearing...
9m ago
Chevrolet denies participation in Team Penske's IndyCar cheating scandal
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
1h ago
UGA makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again
For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no