BreakingNews
3 Riverdale firefighters injured in fire engine crash
ajc logo
X

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president

National & World News
By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country.

Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election. He will start the job in March 2023.

“The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge,” Baker said. “And for the fans that faithfully fill stadiums, stands and gyms from coast to coast, I am eager to ensure the competitions we all love to follow are there for generations to come.”

Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA through a tumultuous time.

Battered by losses in court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is run.

College sports leaders, including Emmert, have repeatedly asked for help from Congress to regulate name, image and likeness compensation since the NCAA lifted its ban in 2021 on athletes being paid endorsers.

Now the association will be led by a politician for the first time.

Baker was born un upstate New York, went to high school in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard, where he played on the junior varsity basketball team. That's the extent of his personal experience in college sports.

The last two NCAA presidents, Emmert and the late Myles Brand, moved into the job after being university presidents.

Before that the job had typically been held by former college sports administrators.

But with the NCAA moving into a new phase and college sports becoming more professionalized, it was clear the role of the president of the association was also changing.

“Governor Baker has shown a remarkable ability to bridge divides and build bipartisan consensus, taking on complex challenges in innovative and effective ways," said Linda Livingstone, president of Baylor and chairwoman of the NCAA Board of Governors. "These skills and perspective will be invaluable as we work with policymakers to build a sustainable model for the future of college athletics.”

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Barry Chin

Credit: Barry Chin

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jonathan Newton

When Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner was Parkview’s quarterback20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Drake London could benefit from QB switch to Desmond Ridder
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech trying for late additions to signing class

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Atlanta United to host World Cup final viewing party
3h ago

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Atlanta United to host World Cup final viewing party
3h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Julia Bergmann earns third All-American recognition
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hugo Curotto

Peru judge to rule on ex-president's detention amid protests
5m ago
Tesla stock slips as Musk sells another $3.58B of its shares
8m ago
CES 2023: Tech world to gather and show off gadgets
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
19h ago
Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
21h ago
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top