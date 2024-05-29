Massachusetts fugitive dubbed the 'bad breath rapist' captured in California after 16 years at large

DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A fugitive dubbed the “bad breath rapist” has been arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area more than 16 years after he fled following his conviction for sexually assaulting a coworker in Massachusetts, authorities said this week.

Tuen Kit Lee was found guilty at a 2007 trial of the kidnapping and rape of the young woman at knifepoint at her home in Quincy, south of Boston, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement Tuesday. He went on the run before he was to be sentenced.

Officials kept the case alive in the media and Lee's photo appeared several times on TV's “America’s Most Wanted." After images surfaced on social media of a man believed to be Lee, investigators were able to track him to California's Contra Costa County, the service said.