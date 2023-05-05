X

Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

13 minutes ago
The pharmaceutical plant where a powerful blast killed a Massachusetts worker is set to move into the cleanup phase

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — Rescue workers in Massachusetts have recovered the body of a worker who died after a powerful explosion tore through a pharmaceutical chemical plant.

Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III described the blast as a seven-alarm hazardous materials event and said crews were expected to resume cleanup Friday morning, including removing chemicals from the building.

Authorities said there was no threat to the nearby population.

The explosion happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant, officials said. Video showed most of the roof torn off a building, marking at least the third safety problem at the plant since 2020.

U.S. Sen. Edward Mark of Massachusetts said the company needs to provide answers about what happened.

“We can’t keep excusing companies’ flagrant disregard for worker safety," he said in a tweet.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the explosion, or what — if any — chemicals were involved. Smoke from the fire blew into a largely unpopulated area, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection, which added that initial air monitoring found no significant problems.

Four workers were sent to a hospital, but were uninjured and released. The person who died was identified as Jack O’Keefe, 62, of Methuen, according to a spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney's office.

The fire department said the body will be turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees,” PCI Synthesis said in a statement.

The plant lies a little more than 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Boston. A chemical fire in the building in June 2021 sent smoke pouring out of roof vents and prompted a hazardous materials team to respond, according to a fire department statement at the time.

In 2020, authorities said a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant. That happened a year after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found “serious” violations in how the company managed highly hazardous chemicals, according to online agency records.

The factory has also been cited by OSHA for workplace safety violations and in 2019 paid a penalty of more than $50,000 to settle Environmental Protection Agency charges that it violated hazardous waste laws.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge3h ago

Questions remain after Midtown shooting
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims
15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims
15h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Messi and PSG will talk after suspension, Galtier says
8m ago
How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the US
11m ago
Anti-Muslim Twitter feed in Spain: 'A recipe for disaster'
17m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more
19h ago
A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top