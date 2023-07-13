Mass grave with at least 87 bodies found in West Darfur, United Nations says

National & World News
Updated 8 minutes ago
X
The United Nations says the bodies of dozens of people allegedly killed by Sudanese paramilitary and allied militia have been uncovered in a mass grave in West Darfur

CAIRO (AP) — The bodies of dozens of people allegedly killed by Sudanese paramilitary and allied militia have been uncovered in a mass grave in West Darfur, the United Nations said Thursday.

According to “credible information" obtained by the U.N. Human Rights Office, the bodies of the 87 people, some of whom belong to the ethnic African Masalit tribe, were dumped in a one-meter (around three-foot) shallow grave just outside the West Darfur city of Geneina.

The first 37 bodies were buried on June 20, the agency said. The next day, another 50 bodies were dumped at the same site. Seven women and seven children were among those buried.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since April 15 when tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted into open fighting.

Darfur has been at the epicenter of the 12-week conflict, morphing into ethnic violence with RSF troops and allied Arab militias attacking African ethnic groups.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC on Twitter

State ends fiscal year with another huge surplus, despite slumping collections14h ago

Credit: AP

Kia’s $200M electric SUV expansion at Georgia plant to add 200 jobs
11h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hope, excitement linger in Georgia Tech community as Eubanks’ Wimbledon run ends
13h ago

WATCH: Burglar falls through ceiling while breaking into Atlanta food mart
10h ago

WATCH: Burglar falls through ceiling while breaking into Atlanta food mart
10h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

Man killed in shooting outside gas station in DeKalb
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Climate activists block runways at 2 German airports, causing numerous flight...
11m ago
China exports slumped 12.4% in June from a year earlier as global demand weakened
38m ago
High times in Thailand: New weed laws draw tourists from across Asia
56m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top