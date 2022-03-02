Masks optional in many New York schools after mandate ends

The state Health Department said schools should continue to encourage social distancing, vaccines and testing, but in removing its recommendation for universal masking it calmed one of the pandemic's most contentious issues that has been the subject of frequent protests and lawsuits.

Neighboring Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont also relaxed school masking rules beginning this week. New Jersey's statewide school mask mandate ends March 7.

Buffalo attorney James Ostrowski said that despite the change, he would continue to pursue the legal action filed against the state and several school districts on behalf of 24 families opposed to the mandate, with the goal of securing damages and a permanent ban on mask requirements by government officials in the future.

“This lawsuit will continue and most likely will grow by the addition of new plaintiffs whose children have suffered under this legal mandate for the last two years,” Ostrowski said at a press conference Monday.

New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most Americans can now safely take a break from wearing masks, including students in schools.

The New York Health Department's guidance allows local health departments to implement stricter mask rules than the state and encourages them to collaborate with school districts on decisions. Masks are still required for 10 days following a COVID-19 infection, and are recommended for 10 days for people who have been exposed to an infected person.

Yonkers school administrators said that while masks were no longer required, students and staff were encouraged to wear them through the end of the week to mitigate the spread of exposure following last week's winter break.

“We do not want an increase in this number of positive cases which may force us to wear masks again or possibly need to quarantine classes,” the district said on its website.

In New York City, Banks said he would let decisions about voluntatily wearing a mask up to staff and the nearly 940,000 students, even if they're no longer required to do so.

“That decision will be made by parents and their families. They don’t need a recommendation from me," Banks said. "This is not new. They have been dealing with this for a long, long time.”

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price contributed from New York.