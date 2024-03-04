Masked shooters kill 4 people and wound 7 at an outdoor party in California, police say

KING CITY, Calif. (AP) — A group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in central California, killing four people and wounding seven others, police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 6 p.m. Sunday in King City and found three men with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead in a front yard, the King City Police Department said in a statement.

A woman also died after someone took her to Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, about 106 miles (170 kilometers) south of San Jose.