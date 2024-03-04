BreakingNews
Dueling visits: Biden and Trump are both set to campaign in Georgia on Saturday
Masked shooters kill 4 people and wound 7 at an outdoor party in California, police say

Police say a group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in central California, killing four people and wounding seven others
In this image from KION video, police investigate the scene of a shooting in King City, Calif., Sunday, March 3, 2024. Police say a group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in central California. (KION via AP)

KING CITY, Calif. (AP) — A group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in central California, killing four people and wounding seven others, police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 6 p.m. Sunday in King City and found three men with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead in a front yard, the King City Police Department said in a statement.

A woman also died after someone took her to Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, about 106 miles (170 kilometers) south of San Jose.

Police initially said three wounded men were brought to Natividad Hospital in Salinas, but later announced in a news release that detectives subsequently learned of another four adult victims with gunshot wounds. They also were eventually taken to the hospital.

Several people were at the party outside a home when three men with dark masks and clothes got out of a silver car and fired at the group. The suspects, who were not immediately identified, then fled the scene in the car.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The shooting occurred on a street with a handful of modest homes facing a commercial district.

King City is a community of about 14,000 people in southern Salinas Valley farm country on the inland side of coastal mountains. The U.S. Army’s Fort Hunter Liggett training center sprawls nearby. The city is also known as a gateway to Pinnacles National Park.

In this image from KION video, police investigate the scene of a shooting in King City, Calif., Sunday, March 3, 2024. Police say a group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in central California. (KION via AP)

