BreakingNews
Man shot multiple times, killed at DeKalb apartments
ajc logo
X

Mask mandates return in New Delhi as COVID-19 cases rise

National & World News
53 minutes ago
The Indian capital has reintroduced public mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian capital reintroduced public mask mandates on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.

The New Delhi government reinstituted a fine of 500 rupees ($6) for anyone caught not wearing a mask or face covering in public.

India's Health Ministry said 16,299 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours nationwide, with a positivity rate of 4.58%. Nearly 2,150 infections were reported in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, New Delhi reported eight deaths due to the coronavirus, the highest in nearly six months. People in most parts of the country began discarding face masks as infections dropped following two devastating earlier waves of COVID-19.

New Delhi’s top elected official, Arvind Kejriwal, said that COVID-19 cases were on the rise but there was no need to panic because most of the new cases were mild.

India started vaccinating people in January 2021 and has administered over 2.04 billion doses, including first, second and booster doses. More than 94% of the eligible population (12 years and older) has received at least one shot, and 86% are fully vaccinated.

Most experts believe India’s official death toll of more than 414,000 is a vast undercount, but the government has dismissed those concerns as exaggerated and misleading.

Editors' Picks
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up 1h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
6h ago
Jason Heyward’s career takes another abrupt turn
16h ago
Abrams bets that support for casino gambling will pay off in November
1h ago
Abrams bets that support for casino gambling will pay off in November
1h ago
Biden administration officially suspends Kemp’s plan to block ACA site
23h ago
The Latest
Armed man demanding savings holds Beirut bank staff hostage
18m ago
Africa CDC in 'advanced' talks to obtain monkeypox vaccines
21m ago
Scholz confident Germany can weather energy crisis in winter
24m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
7h ago
North Point Mall redevelopment plan gets preliminary approval
A guide to Atlanta’s NPU system
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top