Maryland, Virginia donate vaccine doses to Washington, DC

Govs. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Ralph Northam of Virginia apparently agreed, and each state will send 8,000 vaccine doses to D.C.

“Thousands of nurses and doctors live in northern Virginia but work in the District — and they deserve equal access to the vaccine," Northam said. "It’s the right thing to do for Virginians and for our region.”

The donations are just the latest indication of the close informal partnership Bowser, Northam and Hogan have pursued for the DMV region since the early days of the pandemic.

The trio have coordinated regularly on virus restrictions and rollbacks, though Washington has consistently stayed more cautious than its neighbors on its reopening restrictions. In some cases, the two governors have allowed the counties closest to Washington to pursue their own virus shutdown policies closer to those of the capital.

None of the three jurisdictions will receive anywhere close to enough doses in the first batch to cover all their health care workers. And some states are already receiving word that upcoming vaccine shipments will be smaller than initially promised.

Virginia's Department of Health announced Friday that its total expected dosage shipment for December had been cut from 480,000 doses to 370,650.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urges state residents to stay home for the holidays to help stop the spread of COVID-19 during a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. Hogan also announced a new $180 million relief package to help businesses and people affected by the pandemic. Maryland Transportation Secretary Greg Slater is standing next to Hogan. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) Credit: Brian Witte Credit: Brian Witte