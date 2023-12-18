Maryland Stadium Authority approves a lease extension for the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Stadium Authority approved a lease extension for the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Monday in one of the final steps formalizing a long-term agreement between the team and the state.

The deal was set to go before the state’s Board of Public Works — a three-member board chaired by the governor — later in the day.

The Orioles' lease at Camden Yards expires at the end of the year. In September, the team announced a new 30-year deal to stay in the ballpark, and the governor’s office released details of a memorandum of understanding involving the team, the Stadium Authority and Gov. Wes Moore.