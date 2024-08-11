Maryland house leveled after apparent blast, at least 1 person found dead

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — At least one person died and two were injured after after a Maryland house exploded Sunday amid reports of a possible gas leak, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Bel Air, northeast of Baltimore, around 6:40 a.m. for a report of a gas leak and an outdoor odor of gas, said Oliver Alkire, a master deputy with the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Alkire said that as firefighters were approaching, they began receiving calls that the house had exploded. First responders pronounced a victim dead at the scene.

He said that a home next door to the explosion was heavily damaged, and a woman in that house was treated for her injuries on the scene. At least one utility worker on the scene was also injured. Two utility workers were in the area to work on a reported electrical issue, but authorities didn't immediately say if that was related to the explosion.