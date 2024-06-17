Nation & World News

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore set to issue 175,000 pardons for marijuana convictions

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is scheduled to sign an executive order to issue 175,000 pardons for marijuana convictions
FILE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during a visit to SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club with President Joe Biden, on May 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is scheduled to sign an executive order to issue 175,000 pardons for marijuana convictions at a news conference on Monday morning, June 17, 2024, a newspaper reported. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during a visit to SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club with President Joe Biden, on May 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is scheduled to sign an executive order to issue 175,000 pardons for marijuana convictions at a news conference on Monday morning, June 17, 2024, a newspaper reported. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By BRIAN WITTE – Associated Press
57 minutes ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is scheduled to sign an executive order to issue 175,000 pardons for marijuana convictions Monday, according to a news report.

The pardons will forgive low-level marijuana possession charges for an estimated 100,000 people. Moore, a Democrat, told The Washington Post Sunday night that criminal records have been used to deny housing, employment and education.

“I’m ecstatic that we have a real opportunity with what I’m signing to right a lot of historical wrongs,” Moore said. “If you want to be able to create inclusive economic growth, it means you have to start removing these barriers that continue to disproportionately sit on communities of color.”

Recreational cannabis was legalized in Maryland in 2023 after voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2022. Now, 24 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational cannabis.

Moore plans to sign the executive order Monday morning in the state Capitol in Annapolis with Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown in attendance.

Brown, a Democrat, described the pardons as “certainly long overdue as a nation” and “a racial equity issue.”

“While the pardons will extend to anyone and everyone with a misdemeanor conviction for the possession of marijuana or paraphernalia, this unequivocally, without any doubt or reservation, disproportionately impacts — in a good way — Black and Brown Marylanders,” Brown told the Post.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lewis Levine

Gun violence comes to a Georgia prison: Inmate fatally shoots food service worker, then...

Credit: Jim Gaines

Korean visit heralds possible high-tech factories in south Fulton County

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Braves send Hurston Waldrep back to minors after loss to Rays

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

College financial aid woes linger in Georgia, where FAFSA filings are down

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

College financial aid woes linger in Georgia, where FAFSA filings are down

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: The Skycopter view of Atlanta traffic’s latest madness - a runaway bus
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trains collide in eastern India, killing at least 8 with rescue work ongoing
3m ago
Strong winds, steep terrain hamper crews battling Los Angeles area's first major fire of...
3m ago
Nuclear-armed nations are deepening their reliance on their nuclear weapons, watchdog...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Lewis Levine

AJC INVESTIGATION
Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Like father, like son: Murphy’s chef continues legacy at Atlanta restaurant
Rising GOP star faces runoff Tuesday in coastal Georgia state House race