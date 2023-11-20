Maryland falls out of women's AP Top 25 for 1st time in 13 years, South Carolina now unanimous No. 1

UCLA moved up one spot to No. 2, the highest ranking in program history.

Then-No. 2 Iowa and fourth-ranked Utah dropped their first games of the season, meaning eight of the preseason top 10 teams all have lost at least once already this season. It's the most losses for the preseason top 10 in the first two weeks of the season in the past 20 years. In 2004-05, seven of the original top 10 lost in the first few weeks.

UCLA is the only other original member of the top 10 besides South Carolina not to lose yet. The Bruins face UConn on Friday at a tournament in the Cayman Islands.

Colorado, Stanford and Iowa rounded out the top five. It's the Buffaloes' best ranking since the final poll of the 1995 season when the team was No. 2.

Reigning national champion LSU was seventh. followed by USC and Virginia Tech. Utah and North Carolina State were tied at No. 10.

Kansas State jumped into the poll at No. 16 after its win over Iowa. Mississippi State re-entered at No. 25 while Creighton joined Maryland in falling out of the poll.

