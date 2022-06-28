ajc logo
X

Mary Mara, TV actor for decades, dies in apparent drowning

National & World News
1 hour ago
Television actor Mary Mara has died in an apparently accidental drowning in upstate New York

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (AP) — Mary Mara, who appeared on television shows including “Ray Donovan," “Dexter" and “ER" in an acting career that spanned more than 30 years, has died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a drowning accident.

The New York State Police said Monday a woman identified as Mara, 61, was found shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, in upstate New York close to the Canadian border.

Police said that an official cause of death is still pending, but that there were no signs of foul play and that it appeared Mara drowned while swimming.

In a statement, her manager, Craig Dorfman, described her as “electric, funny, and a true individual" who was well-loved, as well as a tremendous actress.

Her earliest acting credit goes back to the 1989 movie “The Preppie Murder." The New York native worked regularly ever since, in a combination of repeat characters in some shows and appearances in others.

She acted in movies including “”Mr. Saturday Night" with Billy Crystal and “Prom Night." Her last credit was in 2020, in a movie called “Break Even."

Editors' Picks
‘I never saw that side of her.’ Family grieves as mom arrested in children’s stabbing...7h ago
1 dead in shooting outside Stone Mountain Popeye’s
1h ago
Ludacris’ manager survives deadly shooting in Buckhead parking lot
4h ago
Candidates for Georgia’s top lawyer job polar opposites on abortion
7h ago
Candidates for Georgia’s top lawyer job polar opposites on abortion
7h ago
Delta pilots union to picket in Atlanta and around the country
13h ago
The Latest
‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle set to be released on bond
9m ago
US officials back in Venezuela in a bid to rebuild ties
11m ago
Houston-area sheriff withdraws as candidate for ICE director
24m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top