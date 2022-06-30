Mary J. Blige is next artist in Apple Music concert series

Blige will host a one-night-only live performance to celebrate her life and music that will be available to stream exclusively on Apple Music in over 165 countries. The concert is set for July 27 at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.

“The last year of my career in particular has been an exciting ride,” Blige said in a statement. ”It feels amazing to take this opportunity to celebrate, reflect and have an intimate night with my fans through this platform Apple Music is providing me.”