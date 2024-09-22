Nation & World News

Marxist-leaning Dissanayake leads early official vote count in Sri Lanka's presidential election

Marxist-leaning lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake leads early official results in Sri Lanka’s presidential election, according to tallies released on Sunday by the Election Commission, but he is still short of the 50% needed for victory
Leader and the presidential candidate of National People's Power Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrives at a polling station to cast his vote in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Leader and the presidential candidate of National People's Power Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrives at a polling station to cast his vote in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Updated 25 minutes ago

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Marxist-leaning lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake leads early official results in Sri Lanka's presidential election, according to tallies released on Sunday by the Election Commission, but he is still short of the 50% needed for victory.

The election held Saturday is crucial as the country seeks to recover from the worst economic crisis in its history and the resulting political upheaval.

The election, contested by 38 candidates, was largely a three-way race among Dissanayake, incumbent liberal President Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.

Dissanayake was leading with 47% of total votes counted, followed by Premadasa with nearly 28% and Wickremesinghe with 15%.

The election was a virtual referendum on Wickremesinghe’s leadership of a fragile recovery, including restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt under an International Monetary Fund bailout program after it defaulted in 2022.

No major incidents were reported during the vote but authorities declared a countrywide curfew until midday Sunday as a precaution, police said.

There were 17 million eligible voters and final results are expected Sunday evening.

The government announced Thursday that it passed the final hurdle in debt restructuring by reaching an agreement in principle with private bond holders.

At the time of its default, Sri Lanka’s local and foreign debt totaled $83 billion. The government says it has now restructured more than $17 billion.

Despite a significant improvement in key economic figures, Sri Lankans are struggling with high taxes and living costs.

Both Premadasa and Dissanayake say they will renegotiate the IMF deal to make austerity measures more bearable. Wickremesinghe has warned that any move to alter the basics of the agreement could delay the release of a fourth tranche of nearly $3 billion that is crucial to maintaining stability.

A Sri Lankan man casts his vote at a polling station during presidential elections in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Election officers seal the documents and ballot box at the end of voting during presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Voters gather at a polling station to cast their votes during the presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Elderly women leave a polling station after casting their votes during the presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Sri Lankan family sit in a rickshaw as they leave a polling station after casting their votes in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling center during the presidential election on the outskirts of Colombo , Sri Lanka Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer sits next to a sealed ballot box as polling officials prepare to return it to a counting center at the end of voting during presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Polling officials carry a sealed ballot box as they return it to a counting center at the end of voting during presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Polling officials carry a sealed ballot box as they return it to a counting center at the end of voting during presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police commandos stand guard outside a ballot counting center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police commandos stand guard outside a ballot counting center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police commandos stand guard outside a ballot counting center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch early election result showing Marxist-leaning lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake in a leading position on a television screen, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Vote count underway in Sri Lanka's presidential election after years of turmoil
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sri Lanka has more women voters than men but no female presidential candidates
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Protests ousted Sri Lanka's last president. Ahead of new election, many are still waiting...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sri Lanka's plantation workers live on the margins. But politicians still want their...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

White Sox lose 119th game to tie the AL record as the Padres win 6-2 behind 3 home runs7m ago
Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank8m ago
No. 1 Texas keeps rolling behind Manning and Blue and routs ULM 51-3 in last game before...12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ernie Suggs

Nearly 50 years later, Jimmy Carter’s White House crew still meets — on Zoom
The Cherokee Nation is reconnecting with its culture in Georgia
‘A model inmate:’ Julie Chrisley seeks reduced prison sentence