Marvel returns to Comic-Con with hotly anticipated panel about its post-'Deadpool & Wolverine' plans

Fans are speculating that Marvel will confirm cast members and show clips or trailers for upcoming films and Disney+ series.

Marvel already took over Hall H on Thursday with an electric panel celebrating "Deadpool & Wolverine," in which the audience was treated to a full screening and surprise guests joining stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on stage.

The mounting enthusiasm for the film at Comic-Con was reflected across the country as the fans rushed to see it in theaters, securing the film as the new record holder for the Thursday preview for an R-rated movie. The comic book film sold an estimated $38.5 million worth of movie tickets from preview screenings Thursday.

The "Deadpool & Wolverine" success woke up a sleepy year for Marvel and assuaged worries about its box-office underperformance in late 2023. The superhero factory hit a record low in November with the launch of "The Marvels," which opened with just $47 million.

Prior to the studio’s latest opening, which is on track to break more records, the idea of “superhero fatigue” became a popular talking point in the film world.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” and Thursday’s packed panel have dampened discussion of audience apathy for comic book movies.

