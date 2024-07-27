Nation & World News

Marvel returns to Comic-Con to talk post-'Deadpool & Wolverine' plans with Harrison Ford, more stars

Marvel Studios has kicked off its return to San Diego Comic-Con with dancing Deadpool variants and a choir, kicking off a panel expected to feature big announcements and surprise guests
By KAITLYN HUAMANI – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marvel Studios kicked off its return to San Diego Comic-Con with dancing Deadpool variants and a choir, kicking off a panel expected to feature big announcements and surprise guests, including Harrison Ford.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said that due to this weekend's success of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe had now topped $30 billion in box-office earnings. In a nod to a scene in the movie, a choir sang Madonna's “Like a Prayer” before Feige spoke.

"Deadpool & Wolverine," released Thursday, has already broken one record and could shatter more in its opening weekend. Feige is expected to use Saturday's panel to chart the course ahead for the MCU, which released a pair of underperforming films last year.

The session comes after Marvel skipped the convention last year due to the Hollywood strikes, which prevented writers and actors from speaking on panels. Feige is being joined by several special guests, including stars of upcoming Marvel titles like "Captain America: Brave New World," "Thunderbolts(asterisk)" and "The Fantastic Four."

The cast of “Captain America: Brave New Wold” — Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Rameriez, Giancarlo Esposito and Anthony Mackie — joined the stage first and teased details about the upcoming film. Esposito revealed that he will be playing the villain, Seth Voelker, also known as Sidewinder.

The cast then stepped aside to share a scene from the movie on the big screen, which revealed that President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, played by Ford, is hoping to rebuild the Avengers with Mackie’s Sam Wilson. It also showed Ford’s character transform into the Red Hulk. Ford himself joined the panel after fans were treated to clips from the movie and flexed his muscles to the roaring crowd.

The cast and director of “Thunderbolts(asterisk)” also surprised fans with a short clip from the movie. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour (in full costume and speaking in character as the Red Guardian at first) stormed the stage and shared some more details about their characters.

The film is slated to be released in May 2025.

The final film teased at the panel was “The Fantastic Four,” starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The movie will begin filming on Tuesday in London, Feige said.

He said the film will hit theaters in almost exactly one year in July 2025.

Fans are speculating that Marvel will confirm cast members and show clips or trailers for upcoming films and Disney+ series.

Marvel already took over Hall H on Thursday with an electric panel celebrating "Deadpool & Wolverine," in which the audience was treated to a full screening and surprise guests joining stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on stage.

The mounting enthusiasm for the film at Comic-Con was reflected across the country as the fans rushed to see it in theaters, securing the film as the new record holder for the Thursday preview for an R-rated movie. The comic book film sold an estimated $38.5 million worth of movie tickets from preview screenings Thursday.

The "Deadpool & Wolverine" success woke up a sleepy year for Marvel and assuaged worries about its box-office underperformance in late 2023. The superhero factory hit a record low in November with the launch of "The Marvels," which opened with just $47 million.

Jesus Rodriquez dressed as Deadpool poses at Comic-Con International on Thursday , July 25, 2024, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

An attendee takes a picture of an illustrated wall of Marvel superhero characters during preview night for Comic-Con International, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

A fan dressed as Wolverine poses at Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Fans pose for photos at a Marvel cardboard cutout at Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Brian Swanson, dressed as "Iron Spider," left, and Lincoln Swanson dressed as "Iron Man with Venom," of Nashville, Tenn. attend Comic-Con International on Friday, July 26, 2024, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Credit: Invision

icon to expand image

Credit: Invision

Mikki Hansen of Copenhagen, Denmark, dressed as Thor, attends Comic-Con International on Friday, July 26, 2024, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Credit: Christy Radecic/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Christy Radecic/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ brings Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and some friends to jolt...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is already breaking box office records, with more possible soon
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

'Deadpool & Wolverine' is here to shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Venice Film Festival lineup includes ‘Joker 2,’ films with Pitt, Clooney, Jolie, more
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Talk of Olympic fashion — and the Paris rain — at starry Ralph Lauren fashion event11m ago
Mao Saigo shoots 61 to break CPKC Women’s Open record; Haeran Ryu tops leaderboard24m ago
Trump and Vance team up to campaign in Minnesota, a state that hasn't backed the GOP in...34m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of J. Alburl, the Imprints

How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her
EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan