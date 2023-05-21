X

Martina Navratilova says she's doing 'OK' after being diagnosed with cancer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
29 minutes ago
Martina Navratilova is doing “OK” after being diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer

ROME (AP) — Martina Navratilova is doing "OK" after being diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer.

“I’ve gone through a very difficult year but now I’m OK,” the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame said at the Italian Open on Sunday after receiving the “Racchetta d’Oro” (Golden Racket) award for her contributions to the sport.

The 66-year-old Navratilova said in January that her prognosis was good and that she was going to start treatment that month. She said then that she noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck while attending the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November, and a biopsy showed early stage throat cancer.

While Navratilova was undergoing tests on her throat, she said, the unrelated, early stage breast cancer was discovered.

Navratilova returned to her work as a TV analyst at Tennis Channel in March, when in an interview with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan, she said she was told by doctors that, “as far as they know, I’m cancer-free,” and she should be “good to go” after some additional radiation treatment.

Navratilova made her acceptance speech in Italian to the Campo Centrale crowd.

“Tennis gave me a surprising life for which I am very grateful,” she said. “I always tried to give something back when I played, and also in retirement.”

Navratilova was a four-time runner-up in singles at the Foro Italico and a three-time champion in doubles — with her last Rome title coming in 2003 with partner Svetlana Kuznetsova at the age of 46.

She won 59 Grand Slam titles overall, including 31 in women’s doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. The last was a mixed doubles championship with Bob Bryan at the 2006 U.S. Open, a month shy of her 50th birthday.

Navratilova originally retired in 1994, after a record 167 singles titles and 331 weeks at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She returned to the tour to play doubles in 2000 and occasionally competed in singles, too.

___

AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Clayton murder suspect kills himself in area of earlier shooting, cops say
37m ago

Credit: EXHIBITION HUB

Brand new Van Gogh Experience opening this summer at Exhibition Hub in Doraville
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC/TNS

Russia bans Ga. secretary of state from country. His response? Thanks
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC/TNS

Russia bans Ga. secretary of state from country. His response? Thanks
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 friends shot while breaking up fight outside Trader Joe’s in Buckhead
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

African leaders to broach thorny issue of paying Russia for fertilizers in Kyiv and...
9m ago
Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar
17m ago
Greek elections: Conservative party in lead but unlikely to form government outright
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
The very first Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up its last day at Greenbriar Mall
22h ago
These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been open for more than 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top