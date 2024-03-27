Nation & World News

Martin Scorsese will dive into the journey to sainthood with an 8-part Fox Nation docuseries

Martin Scorsese will host, narrate and produce an eight-part docudrama for Fox Nation where he examines the evolution of eight men and women beatified as saints
FILE - Martin Scorsese arrives for an event in Beverly Hills, Calif. Scorsese will host, narrate and produce an eight-part docudrama for Fox Nation about the evolution of eight men and women to Sainthood. The first four episodes of “Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS” will debut in November. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

Martin Scorsese has already said he's working on a film about Jesus, and now he's making a project about saints.

Scorsese will host, narrate and produce an eight-part docudrama called “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” for the streaming service Fox Nation, it announced Wednesday.

The series will follow the lives of eight men and women who have been beatfied, including Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene and Maximilian Kolbe, a Franciscan friar who volunteered to die at Auschwitz to save the life of the father of a family.

The first four episodes of “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” will debut in November. The remaining four will air by May 2025.

The Oscar winner, who briefly pursued becoming a priest before switching to filmmaking, told the Los Angeles Times in January that his next film would be an adaptation of Shūsaku Endō's book "A Life of Jesus."

