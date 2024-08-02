Marte, Pederson, newcomer Bell hit consecutive 1st-inning HRs for Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ketel Marte, Joc Pederson and newcomer Josh Bell hit consecutive first-inning home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Corbin Carroll put Arizona ahead after a leadoff triple, going home when a relay from Oneil Cruz got past Ke’Bryan Hayes at third base.

Marte then sent a fastball from Luis Ortiz 420 feet over the Clemente Wall in right for his 25th of the season. Pederson followed with another to right, 430 feet over the wall for the 79th home run into the Allegheny River since PNC Park opened in 2001. Pederson is the 50th player to reach the river. Bell, acquired Tuesday from the Miami Marlins for cash considerations, drove a first-pitch fastball to right-center.