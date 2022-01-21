Mars gives M&M's a makeover to promote inclusivity

The move toward inclusivity and embracing individual differences comes at a time when consumers are growing increasingly aware of how products are marketed to them. Mars is aware of this, having had to change the name of its Uncle Ben's rice brand in 2020 due to criticism. Quaker Oats' Aunt Jemima brand pancake mix and syrup — part of PepsiCo —rebranded last year because it said that Aunt Jemima was based on a racial stereotype.

But some marketers believe that Mars may be overthinking the marketing of its M&Ms.

Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce, says the move to overhaul the character of the M&Ms is a “good idea" but it's just an example of how worried marketers are to offend consumers. And he believes this step is on the “verge of potential overthink.”

Marketing consultant Laura Ries agrees, though she praises Mars' emphasis of the ampersand as a symbol of unity.

“They're looking for some attention and trying to jump on the bandwagon of trying to be more inclusive," Ries said. “I don’t think there was an overall outcry of the overall sexualization of the M&M. It’s just an M&M.”