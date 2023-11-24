Marrakech hosts film festival in the shadow of war in the Middle East

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — International movie stars arrive in Morocco on Friday to kick off one of the Arab world's largest film festivals amid a shadow cast by Israel's latest war with Hamas and protests that have swept the region for almost two months.

Directors Martin Scorsese and Richard Linklater and actors Jessica Chastain and Mads Mikkelsen are expected in Marrakech for a festival that Moroccan Prince Moulay Rachid called a “bastion of peace that brings people closer together.”

The prince, who leads the foundation responsible for the festival, said in a statement that the festival was an "invitation for discovery, empathy and sharing," noting Morocco's September earthquake and the catalog of Moroccan films and filmmakers scheduled to be showcased.