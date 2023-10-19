Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted after being racially targeted by gate agent

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly being prosecuted for disturbing the peace over a dispute with an airline employee he claims targeted him because of his race

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

National & World News
By COLLEEN SLEVIN – Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago

DENVER (AP) — Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted for disturbing the peace over a dispute with an airline employee who he alleges targeted him because of his race.

Attorneys for Wayans, who is Black, made the allegations in a court filing Thursday that asked for dismissal of the case stemming from a luggage dispute at Denver's airport.

Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace, a municipal violation, in June, police said. According to the court filing, a United Airlines gate agent told him he could not get on a flight to Kansas City with three bags. The gate agent apparently tried to physically block Wayans from getting on the flight after he consolidated his luggage into two bags to conform with airline policy, the filing said. He boarded anyway and was later asked to get off the plane before it departed.

While Wayans worked to rearrange his luggage, the gate agent kept allowing white passengers with three bags to board the flight, according to the court filing, which included still photos of surveillance video of white passengers with yellow arrows pointing to each of their bags. About 140 people boarded the flight, it said, many with three bags and oversized bags which violated the airline's policy.

Wayans’ lawyers say the gate agent racially discriminated against him and that Denver prosecutors, by continuing to pursue charges against him, are perpetuating that discrimination and denying his right to equal protection under the law.

“The City of Denver’s position is an affront to constitutional and social equity principles,” Wayans’ lawyers said.

City Attorney Kerry Tipper said her office does not comment on pending cases. United did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In a statement issued by United in June to questions about what happened to Wayans, the airline said an unnamed customer “pushed past” an employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the plane.

According to statements recorded on police body camera and cited in the filing, the gate agent told officers that Wayans “shoved” “pushed” or “elbowed” him as the comedian boarded the plane, which Wayans' lawyers say is a lie. They say Wayans may have brushed shoulders with the agent as he boarded.

The police officers who investigated were doubtful that any crime had been committed, according to the filing, but the gate agent asked that charges be pursued.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Andrew Young awarded the French Legion of Honor10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Democratic state lawmakers renew calls for Medicaid expansion
1h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb County school board rejects proposed changes to book rules
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
45m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
45m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Analysis: Kemp aims to keep far-right in check in second term
2h ago
The Latest
Jim Jordan makes impassioned plea to GOP colleagues to elect him House speaker ahead of a...
6m ago
A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police say
19m ago
Church parking near stadiums scores big in a win-win for faith congregations and sports...
24m ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
22h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top